WSKG Celebrates Black History Month

WSKG will be celebrating Black History Month throughout February, with specials and programming highlighting the incredible achievements and contributions of Black Americans throughout our nation's history. On radio, tune in every Sunday night at 6pm on WSKG News for specials sharing stories about Mavis Staples, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, and the African-American experience.

On TV, WSKG will premiere Emmy award winning documentary filmmaker Brian Frey's North to Freedom, which tells the story of Upstate New York's role in the underground railroad.

On Friday evenings at 8:30pm, tune in for Expressions episodes showing the talent and passion of our local artists, including Ladene Miles Bourne, Samite, and the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers.

And tune in all month long for special PBS shows from Great Migrations, American Masters, and more, telling the stories of African Americans throughout our history and current day.

Highlights of our our special programming below:

WSKG News Radio

Sunday, February 9th at 6:00 pm - Witness History: Black History Month

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.

Sunday, February 16th at 6:00 pm - Four Pillars of Rock 'n' Roll

Over a period of 8 months in 1955, from April to September, 4 African-American performers tossed records onto the American pop and R&B charts that would establish them as rock and roll pioneer icons for all times. They were all among the earliest inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Each a revered and imitated talent that shaped music for decades and still today. Music documentarian Paul Ingles hosts highlights from his 4 public radio specials on Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Little Richard, Fats Domino in this special appreciation program, that also features commentary from some top music writers.

Sunday, February 23rd at 6:00 pm - Mavis Staples

As a member of her family group The Staple Singers and as a solo artist, Mavis Staples has used her huge voice to power the Civil Rights Movement and inspire generations. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot revisit their intimate discussion of her life and career in celebration of the gospel and soul legend.

WSKG-TV

Tuesdays from February 4th through February 19th at 9:00pm - Great Migrations

Friday, February 7th at 8:30pm - Expressions featuring Ladene Miles Bourne

Monday, February 10th at 9:00pm - Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights

Monday, February 10th at 10pm - Move When the Spirit Says Move: The Legacy of Dorothy Foreman Cotton

Friday February 14th at 8:30pm - Expressions: The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers (2024)

Monday, February 17th at 8pm - North to Freedom

Friday, February 21st at 8:30pm - Expressions: The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers (2025)

Friday, February 21st at 9:00pm - American Masters: The Disappearance of Miss Scott

Monday, February 24th at 10pm - Independent Lens: Bike Vessel

Tuesday, February 25th at 9pm - American Experience: Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP

Friday, February 28th at 8:30pm - Samite

For a complete listing of WSKG-TV programs throughout February, click here. View WSKG Radio programs here.

Stream WSKG-TV live here, and WSKG News here.

