Win Tickets to See Sesame Street Live at the Clemens Center!

Don’t miss this chance to experience the magic of Sesame Street Live with your family!

WSKG and the Clemens Center are giving away FREE tickets to Sesame Street Live on Monday, December 2nd!

Five lucky winners will each receive two tickets to this fantastic show.

To enter, share a Sesame Street-themed photo! It could be your child dressed as a favorite character, watching Sesame Street, playing with Sesame Street toys, or even coloring a character.

Submissions are open until Sunday, November 24th.

Voting takes place from Monday, November 25th to Tuesday, November 26th at 5 PM.

The top 5 photos with the most votes will win two tickets each to see Sesame Street Live.

How to Submit Your Photo:

Email your photo to education@wskg.org OR

Submit your photo as a comment on this Facebook post.

Important Details:

By submitting a photo, you grant WSKG the right to use it for contest purposes.