WSKG Expressions on The Road

WSKG Expressions is going on the road and you're invited! Check out the locations for a special Meet & Greet with WSKG CEO, Natasha Thompson. Then stay for a live recording of an Expressions episode for a later broadcast.

Tickets are limited. Hope to see you there!

NORTHSTAR HOUSE - ITHACA, NY
Meet & Greet WSKG CEO Natasha Thompson and Expressions Live Recording featuring Amber Martin

Starts at 5:00 PM
SEPT 20, 2023
HILL TOP INN - ELMIRA, NY
Meet & Greet WSKG CEO Natasha Thompson and Expressions Live Recording featuring Kilrish

Starts at 5:00 PM
SEPT 28, 2023

ORIGINS CAFE - COOPERSTOWN, NY
Meet & Greet WSKG CEO Natasha Thompson and Expressions Live Recording with Priya Darshini, Max ZT, Dave Eggar and Jeff Coffin

Starts at 5:00 PM
SEPT 20, 2023

