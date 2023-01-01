WSKG Expressions on The Road
WSKG Expressions is going on the road and you're invited! Check out the locations for a special Meet & Greet with WSKG CEO, Natasha Thompson. Then stay for a live recording of an Expressions episode for a later broadcast.
Tickets are limited. Hope to see you there!
Meet & Greet WSKG CEO Natasha Thompson and Expressions Live Recording featuring Amber Martin
Starts at 5:00 PM
SEPT 20, 2023
Starts at 5:00 PM
SEPT 20, 2023
Meet & Greet WSKG CEO Natasha Thompson and Expressions Live Recording featuring Kilrish
Starts at 5:00 PM
SEPT 28, 2023
Starts at 5:00 PM
SEPT 28, 2023
Meet & Greet WSKG CEO Natasha Thompson and Expressions Live Recording with Priya Darshini, Max ZT, Dave Eggar and Jeff Coffin
Starts at 5:00 PM
SEPT 20, 2023
Starts at 5:00 PM
SEPT 20, 2023