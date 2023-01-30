WSKG Public Reports & Policies

Reports to the Community We Love to Serve

At WSKG, we believe in the importance of a strong community.

We celebrate our shared history and culture through original programming and thoughtful reporting. And we honor our diversity with local programs designed to showcase the intellect and talent that makes this region so unique.

WSKG isn’t just located in your community, we are a part of it. As your source for Public Radio and TV, we share your interests, your hopes, and your concerns.

We believe that important work happens at WSKG because of you. We value open-mindedness, creativity, integrity, courage, transparency, accountability, and responsiveness. WSKG is defined by these values that reflect the community in which we live.

In this Local Content and Services Report, we acknowledge the successes of community projects from the last year and we look forward to engaging with you even more in the years to come.

WSKG operates on a July 1 – June 30 fiscal year. WSKG’s financial statements are audited annually by a certified public accounting firm.

In compliance with the general provisions of the Communications Act, below are WSKG’s most recent Annual Financial Reports filed with CPB.

The IRS Form 990, Return of Organization Exempt From Income Tax, is the annual federal information return filed by charitable organizations that are exempt from income tax. The amounts in these statements are presented in accordance with IRS regulations. In addition, WSKG engages in several activities that are unrelated to its charitable purpose, generally involving the sale of small amounts of excess capacity. WSKG pays income tax on any earnings derived from these activities with Form 990-T, the Exempt Organization Business Income Tax Return. Copies of tax returns and other financial information are available upon request.

WSKG values diversity and recognizes it as essential to any collaboration achieving its full potential. WSKG is committed to cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the organization, from its employees, Boards, and volunteers to its programming and community outreach initiatives.

