Students in grades K-12 are invited to enter our Student Writing Challenge!

Complete the 2025 Entry Form and submit work in one of the following categories:

Fiction

Non-fiction

Poetry

Download this classroom/library poster and share this opportunity.

Students enter at grade levels K-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8, or 9-12.

The maximum word count for all submissions is 650 words.

Student may enter only 1 individually written submission a year (no co-authors).

Submissions can be sent by email to education@wskg.org or drop-off/ mailed to:

If mailing, entries must be postmarked by May 2, 2025 and sent to:

WSKG Student Writing Challenge

c/o WSKG Public Media

Attn: Brieanna Moreno

601 Gates Road

Vestal, NY 13850

***This is open to students who reside in the region that WSKG serves.***