WSKG Student Writing Challenge
Students in grades K-12 are invited to enter our Student Writing Challenge!
Complete the 2025 Entry Form and submit work in one of the following categories:
- Fiction
- Non-fiction
- Poetry
Download this classroom/library poster and share this opportunity.
Students enter at grade levels K-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8, or 9-12.
The maximum word count for all submissions is 650 words.
Student may enter only 1 individually written submission a year (no co-authors).
Submissions can be sent by email to education@wskg.org or drop-off/ mailed to:
If mailing, entries must be postmarked by May 2, 2025 and sent to:
WSKG Student Writing Challenge
c/o WSKG Public Media
Attn: Brieanna Moreno
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850
***This is open to students who reside in the region that WSKG serves.***