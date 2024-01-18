WSKG Votes
The House and the Senate have approved a short-term measure to keep the full federal government funded until early March.
Donald Trump has won the Iowa caucuses. The state's Republicans gave the former president a crucial victory at the outset of the Republican primary that reinforces the former president’s bond with his party’s voters.
The criminal cases against former President Trump stemming from his 2020 election loss.
January 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/19/24
January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
As the war in Gaza rages, FRONTLINE reports from the West Bank as tensions rise.