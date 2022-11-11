Your Public Radio

Program Notes

Join in the march. WSKG Classical celebrates the approach of spring with daily marches from composers like Strauss, Souza and Mozart. Listen weekdays to Bill Snyder, host of Midday Classics, throughout the month of March on WSKG Classical.

The WSKG Board of Trustees this week honored retired radio manager Greg Keeler for 36 years of service. Promoted to Radio Manager in 1998 and eventually Director of both Radio and Television Operations, he oversaw all of WSKG’s Programming and Broadcast facilities. Read more.

The Takeaway, which airs weekdays at 2:00 P.M. will go off the air. The news program, which launched in 2008 as an alternative to NPR’s Morning Edition, has seen declining carriage and audience, according to producers at WNYC.

Think comes to WSKG News on Monday, March 20. THINK is an award winning program, hosted by acclaimed journalist Krys Boyd. Everyday, listeners across the country tune in for thought-provoking, in-depth conversations with newsmakers from across the globe. Tune in weekdays at 2:00 P.M.

NPR's chief executive announced the network would lay off roughly 10% of its current workforce – at least 100 people – and eliminate most vacant positions. CEO John Lansing cited the erosion of advertising dollars. On an annual budget of roughly $300 million, Lansing says, revenues are likely to fall short by close to $30 million, although that gap could reach $32 million.

We routinely receive questions about old stories reappearing on news magazine shows. (The NPR term is "Encore.") NPR reruns some of its stories for two reasons. First, it wants to get more people to hear the best stories. Also, rerunning stories frees staff resources to produce more great stories. Read more.