Your Public Radio

The WSKG Multi-Verse
WSKG's Smart Players: Over a Dozen Streaming Options
Access the WSKG Multi-Verse by clicking below. When the new player comes up in a new tab, click the "hamburger" in the upper right corner to see your streaming options. This player offers real-time information on the music you hear. Plus, when you click the ellipsis, you can find out about previously played tunes. And when you see a star in the lower right hand corner, it allows you to add the selection for your personal library.
Classic Jazz - Selections performed by Armstrong, Holiday, and other jazz greats. Non-stop classics from
the WSKG Music Library.
- Bach-analia - Baroque favorites from J.S. Bach, his disciples and his kin.
- New World - Classical standards from American composers, like Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein.
- In Concert - Classical concerts broadcast by WSKG Classical and Television.
- Beethoven - A thorough sampling of Ludwig van Beethoven's masterworks.
- Pops - Audience favorites from orchestras like the Boston and Cincinnati Pops.
- Nocturne - Middle-of-the-night music for folks seeking respite.
- WSKG Classical Radio - More of the music you love. WSKG Classical's primary, broadcast stream.
- WSKG News Radio - Live news and analysis from NPR, PBS, the BBC and WSKG News.
- Operavore - Produced by our colleagues at WQXR, they offer a variety of selections from the world's most beautiful Operas.
- Your Classical Radio - Classical music from our friends at Minnesota Public Radio.
- New Standards - An updated edition of the Great American Songbook from WNYC and its network of stations.
- The Bridge - From WBFO-Buffalo, The Bridge is basically college radio for adults.
- WSKG Holiday - Not your repetitive playlist of 10 holiday hits. From the WSKG Music library, we offer hundreds of holiday classics, some dating back centuries, and local holiday concerts, some dating back just a few years.
Program Notes
Join in the march. WSKG Classical celebrates the approach of spring with daily marches from composers like Strauss, Souza and Mozart. Listen weekdays to Bill Snyder, host of Midday Classics, throughout the month of March on WSKG Classical.
The WSKG Board of Trustees this week honored retired radio manager Greg Keeler for 36 years of service. Promoted to Radio Manager in 1998 and eventually Director of both Radio and Television Operations, he oversaw all of WSKG’s Programming and Broadcast facilities. Read more.
The Takeaway, which airs weekdays at 2:00 P.M. will go off the air. The news program, which launched in 2008 as an alternative to NPR’s Morning Edition, has seen declining carriage and audience, according to producers at WNYC.
Think comes to WSKG News on Monday, March 20. THINK is an award winning program, hosted by acclaimed journalist Krys Boyd. Everyday, listeners across the country tune in for thought-provoking, in-depth conversations with newsmakers from across the globe. Tune in weekdays at 2:00 P.M.
NPR's chief executive announced the network would lay off roughly 10% of its current workforce – at least 100 people – and eliminate most vacant positions. CEO John Lansing cited the erosion of advertising dollars. On an annual budget of roughly $300 million, Lansing says, revenues are likely to fall short by close to $30 million, although that gap could reach $32 million.
We routinely receive questions about old stories reappearing on news magazine shows. (The NPR term is "Encore.") NPR reruns some of its stories for two reasons. First, it wants to get more people to hear the best stories. Also, rerunning stories frees staff resources to produce more great stories. Read more.