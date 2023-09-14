Officials reviving High Peaks hiker shuttle during fall foliage season

A shuttle system along a busy Adirondack roadway will be revived for the fall foliage season.

Officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Essex County, the Town of Keene, and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism say the Route 73 hiker shuttle will operate on Saturdays and Sundays between September 23 and October 8th with an additional day on Monday, October 9th.

A pilot program was implemented in 2021 due to safety concerns about overparking along Route 73.

A shuttle was among the recommendations of the High Peaks Advisory Group’s report to address numerous issues including increased public visitation.