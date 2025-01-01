Search Query
What to know as the government begins collections on defaulted student debt
The Department of Education says it will resume collections on May 5 and send wage garnishment notices "later this summer." Here's how to know — and what to do — if you'll be affected.
International students face visa cancellations despite no criminal records
Some international students are suing the U.S. government after their visas have been cancelled. Many of them say they have never been convicted of a crime.
Supreme Court leans toward parents who object to LGBTQ books in public schools
At the center of the case is the school system in Montgomery County, Md., the most religiously diverse county in the U.S., with 160,000 students of almost all faiths.
Inside Harvard's lawsuit against the Trump administration
Harvard's lawsuit questions how freezing research funds will further the administration's goal of eliminating antisemitism on campus.
Supreme Court weighs who should decide public school curriculum: Judges or school boards?
At issue is whether school systems are required to allow parents to opt their kids out of classes because of religious objections to classroom materials.