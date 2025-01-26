© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bills Lose Another Heart-Breaker to Chiefs in AFC Championship

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published January 26, 2025 at 10:20 PM EST
Josh Allen Bills
Adrian Kraus
/
AP Photo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park.

Despite the team's first trip to the AFC Championship in five years, the Buffalo Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 32-29.

The Bills held Kansas City to a field goal with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter. But Buffalo was unable to convert on its final possession and turned the ball over on downs, as quarterback Josh Allen's fourth-down heave fell just through the arms of diving tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Buffalo's 29 points mark the team's most in a playoff matchup against the Chiefs during coach Sean McDermott's tenure. The Bills fell behind by 21-10 with under two minutes left in the second quarter, but Buffalo rallied to take a 22-21 lead by late in the third quarter.

The Bills ended with a 13-11 advantage in the second half but were outscored 11-7 in the final quarter.

Allen went 22-of-34 with 227 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 39 rushing yards. Allen's playoff record is now 7-6, while McDermott is 7-7.
Tags
New York Public News Network
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone