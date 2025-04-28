Rep. Lawler faces boos, jeers from angry constituents at Rockland County town hall

It was a tense evening at Clarkstown South High School in West Nyack, where protesters gathered outside the school before doors even opened. The sold-out, 90-minute event was the first of four town halls planned by Lawler over the next few months, and his first during the second Trump Administration.

Before even the first question, the mood for the night was set.

“The fact is, we as a country, whether people like the outcome of an election or not — the fact is that we are a strong, united country," said Lawler, to a burst of laughter from the crowd.

Lawler, in his second term, has been identified by Democrats as a “vulnerable” Republican whose seat they could flip in 2026. Lawler has not yet announced a bid for reelection, and says he’ll decide whether to run for governor in June.

Throughout his time in the purple 17th District, Lawler has had to walk a fine line between his image as a “bipartisan” or “moderate” Republican and his support for President Trump. If Sunday night’s forum is anything to go by, the balancing act is getting more difficult.

Multiple attendees questioned Lawler over his support for Congress’ budget framework, which calls for a renewal of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and extensive cuts to federal spending. Democrats warn it require cuts to Medicaid, Social Security, SNAP benefits, and more.

"We in the community are being harmed by this. What are you doing to stand in opposition to this administration?" asked one attendee. "And what specifically are you doing that warrants the label ‘moderate?'"

The budget is not finalized, and the extent of the cuts is undecided: the House budget framework calls for at least $1.5 trillion, while the Senate's minimum is just $4 billion. Lawler reiterated his support for Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security multiple times Sunday night, and said any concerns about threats to those programs is a lie.

"I've been very clear. I will not support a reconciliation bill that cuts Medicaid benefits to eligible recipients, and I will not support a reconciliation bill that does not lift the cap on SALT. Period," he said. "I will vote 'no' if it does either of those things."

Lawler did draw approval from the crowd on a few statements, especially when he criticized the views of Health Secretary RFK Jr. and expressed his support for vaccines. Lawler also criticized the federal government for not abiding by court orders to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and other legal U.S. residents who have wrongly been deported.

"Where I disagree, I have no problem saying it and pushing back against the things that they're doing," he said. "I'm constantly in touch with the administration."

He got a more mixed response when he said he supports Trump’s decision to withhold federal funding from Columbia University for its response to last year’s pro-Palestinian protests.

“If you look federal law, Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, requires these institutions to enforce federal law and crack down on antisemitism. They have in large measure failed in that responsibility," said Lawler, earning a round of applause from the crowd. After a short string of boos, he quipped back, "You guys think Columbia and Harvard did a great job handling those college protests?"

On some level, Lawler and event organizers appeared ready for a fight. It was a controlled event, with a heavy police presence and rules for attendees and the press. Participants were screened before entering to verify that they lived in the district. Lawler’s office says more than 800 people RSVP'd, but a smaller amount, over 600, showed up. While the event was described as sold-out, several rows in the back of the auditorium remained empty — even as some walk-ins were turned away at the door.

Members of the audience were instructed not to record on their phones, and those who shouted the loudest were escorted out of the auditorium. At one point, security descended on a section of the room after Lawler said taxing the rich to close the budget deficit is off the table.

"Just do it! Do it anyway!" shouted a man from the crowd.

The air remained tense as the event wrapped up and people made their way back to the cars. Multiple attendees expressed frustration in comments to WAMC, but refused to give their names.

Attorney Paul Casteleiro, who attended the event with his wife, says it was a rough night.

“You can see the outrage of the public by that public meeting. Everybody was against what Trump is doing, and Lawler didn’t answer any questions," he said. "He just gave numbers and said he supports everything when he doesn’t, and he votes for MAGA. He’s a total MAGA enabler, and I think he just showed why he shouldn’t be in office, really.”

Lawler’s next town hall is scheduled for May in Westchester County. Exact details haven’t been released yet.