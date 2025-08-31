New on SUNY campuses this year: A ban on single-use balloons

Universities and community colleges in the SUNY system will be balloon-free this school year.

Almost.

The state university system is putting a ban on single-use balloons for celebrations and events into full effect. This is the first school year that the prohibition is in full effect.

“We know that these balloons can end up in our water, they can hurt animals,” said Ginny Geer-Mentry, executive director of Monroe Community College Association. “So, I think that this is really the right time.”

The MCC Association manages aspects of student life at the local community college, like housing, vending, child care and dining.

Geer-Mentry said she worked with SUNY’s sustainability vice chancellor on how to implement the no-single-use balloons policy on campuses. It began with a ramp-up effort starting in March of 2024.

“We can tell you that we use reusable balloons ... instead of disposable balloons, and that we're using signs and flags and inflatable arches, versus like balloon arches, all to reduce our plastic,” Geer-Mentry said.

That shift has been visible at commencement ceremonies more than anywhere else for the local community college, she said. The university has shifted from balloon drops at commencement ceremonies to releasing confetti.

“We also use ferns ... green ferns along the front of the stage, which are natural and can be used multiple times. And, of course, some flowers which are biodegradable,” she said. “So confetti degrades. It’s paper versus the plastic from the balloons.”

There are exceptions to the rule, she said. For instance, if a plastic balloon is needed for medical research or something similar, that’s allowed.

SUNY's prohibition on single-use balloons is part of a larger effort toward more sustainable practices on campuses that reduce plastic waste. To that end, Geer-Mentry said, MCC has a goal to eliminate the sale and distribution of plastic bottles on campus by 2027.