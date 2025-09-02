Broadcasting pioneer Jayne Kennedy opens up on triumphs and heartbreaks in new memoir

Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.