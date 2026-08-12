Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse police unions endorse attorney general challenger

Police unions from Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester have announced their formal support for Conservative challenger Saritha Komatireddy, who is looking to unseat Letitia James in the New York Attorney General election.

There’s a need for improved law enforcement morale across the state, but many of the other needs vary by department or community, Komatireddy said during an appearance in Buffalo.

“In some places, they need better technology. In some places, they need personnel. In other places, they need partnership because they're dealing," she said. "We have an issue right now in New York where we're importing crime. There's a lot of crime that's happening across county lines and across state lines.”

Despite the position’s importance within New York, Rochester Police Locust Club President Paul Dondorfer has felt little support from the AG’s office over the years, he said.

“For years, there has been no relationship between local law enforcement and the Attorney General's office unless they are out investigating one of our officers," she said. "When I was contacted by Saritha and asked if she would be willing to sit down, if I would be willing to sit down and talk to her, it was a breath of fresh air.”

Komatireddy wants to see more resources invested toward inpatient psych care and adds that there should be a stronger partnership between law enforcement and mental health professionals.

Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Davidson expressed confidence in her experience and track record working with agencies.

“Saritha is a proven prosecutor who has worked with law enforcement to take on terrorists, drug traffickers, and violent criminals, and she understands what our officers face every day," he said. "In the City of Buffalo, our members put their lives on the line, protect our community and its visitors, and they deserve an attorney general who will have their backs.”

Komatireddy was the 2020 nominee for US attorney for New York's eastern district, as well as a former chief of staff for the Drug Enforcement Administration.