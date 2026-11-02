That extra 'fall back' hour of sleep may not be as restful as you think

Eastern Standard Time began on Sunday, when we set our clocks back one hour.

And even though the switch is often billed as "an extra hour of sleep," the time change can cause drowsiness as our internal clocks work to realign with our daily schedule.

That's why the New York state Department of Transportation and AAA are issuing reminders of the hazards of drowsy driving.

Sleepy drivers can actually lose consciousness for a few seconds, according to research from AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety. They call these "micro sleeps."

"Having a really long blink, your eyes closing for even just a couple of seconds, you are driving your vehicle pretty much the distance of a football field with your eyes closed," said Valerie Puma, a spokesperson for AAA of Western and Central New York.

Fatigue was a factor in 3,371 police-reported crashes in New York state in 2025, according to preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety and Management.

AAA's safety tips for drivers include: Eliminating cellphones and other distractions, leaving extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you, and to be watchful for pedestrians, cyclists, and wildlife, especially during the darker afternoon and evening hours.

"Don't underestimate the power of a power nap," Puma added. "I've done it several times on longer road trips, finding a safe place to just take an extra 15, 20 minutes to rest before you get back on the road."