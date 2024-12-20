America's Test Kitchen: Stollen (Ep 2511)

Stollen

MAKES 2 loaves

TIME 1¾ hours, plus 15½ hours rising and cooling

Ingredients

FILLING

1 tube (7 ounces) almond paste, cut into 4 pieces

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon water

Pinch nutmeg

DOUGH

1 cup raisins

½ cup (4 ounces) brandy

½ cup chopped candied lemon peel

½ cup chopped candied orange peel

½ cup slivered almonds, toasted

3½ cups (17½ ounces) all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons instant or rapid-rise yeast

1¼ teaspoons salt

1 cup (8 ounces) whole milk, room temperature

10 tablespoons (5 ounces) unsalted butter, melted

½ cup (3½ ounces) granulated sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Confectioners’ sugar

Before You Begin: We do not recommend mixing this dough by hand. If the dough becomes too soft to work with at any point, refrigerate it until it's firm enough to easily handle. The texture and flavor of stollen improves over time; the bread is best eaten two weeks after baking.

Directions

1. FOR THE FILLING: Using stand mixer fitted with paddle, beat almond paste, butter, water, and nutmeg on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to bowl, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.

2. FOR THE DOUGH: Microwave raisins and brandy in covered bowl until steaming, about 1 minute. Let sit until raisins have softened, about 15 minutes. Drain raisins and reserve brandy. Combine raisins, candied lemon peel, candied orange peel, and almonds in bowl.

3. Whisk flour, yeast, and salt together in clean, dry mixer bowl. Whisk milk, 8 tablespoons melted butter, granulated sugar, egg, vanilla, and reserved brandy in 4-cup liquid measuring cup until sugar has dissolved. Using paddle on low speed, slowly add milk mixture to flour mixture and mix until cohesive dough starts to form and no dry flour remains, about 2 minutes, scraping down bowl as needed. Slowly add fruit mixture and mix until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Transfer dough to lightly greased large bowl or container, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.

4. Remove dough from refrigerator and let stand, covered, for 1 hour. Stack 2 rimmed baking sheets, line with aluminum foil, and spray with vegetable oil spray. Transfer filling to well-floured counter, divide in half, and press each half into 7 by 2-inch rectangle; set aside.

5. Transfer dough to well-floured counter, divide in half, and cover loosely with greased plastic. Using your well-floured hands, press 1 piece of dough into 10 by 8-inch rectangle (keep remaining piece covered), with short side parallel to counter edge. Place 1 piece of filling across top edge of dough, leaving 2-inch border at top. Fold dough away from you over filling until folded edge is snug against filling and dough extends 2 inches beyond top edge.

6. Fold top 2 inches of dough back toward center of loaf. Pinch side seams together to seal. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Transfer loaves to prepared sheet, spaced about 4 inches apart. Cover loosely with greased plastic and let rest for 30 minutes.

7. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until golden brown and loaves register 190 to 195 degrees, 40 to 45 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through baking. Brush loaves with remaining melted butter and dust liberally with confectioners’ sugar. Transfer to wire rack and let cool completely, about 3 hours. Dust with additional confectioners’ sugar before serving. (Stollen can be wrapped in plastic wrap and stored at room temperature for up to 1 month.)

Why This Works: Stollen is a rich, sweet yeasted bread served at Christmas throughout Germany and Austria. Unlike most breads, stollen improves over time, so you can enjoy it bit by bit or make extra loaves to give as gifts. We wanted our stollen to feature both dried and candied fruits as well as almonds and heady spirits. We enriched our dough with milk, brandy, egg, and butter, melting the butter before stirring it in to produce the short crumb we wanted. To make the traditional marzipan core, we softened our almond filling with butter and water and scented it with a pinch of nutmeg before shaping it into a rectangle and sealing it inside the dough.

