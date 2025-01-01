Join us for WSKG’s Multicultural Carnival — a free, family-friendly event that celebrates the rich diversity of the Southern Tier and surrounding communities.

This lively celebration will feature music, dance, storytelling, art, language, and traditions from cultures around the world. Families and individuals of all ages are invited to explore interactive exhibits, enjoy live performances, take part in hands-on activities, and engage in meaningful conversations that highlight the many cultural backgrounds that make up our region.

It’s a day to connect, learn, and celebrate what makes our community so vibrant — and everyone is welcome!