IMAGINE! Sonali Samarasinghe & Heather E. Murray in Conversation

Saturday, October 31, 1:30 to 3 PM

Buffalo Street Books

Dewitt Mall, 215 N. Cayuga Street, Ithaca

FREE ADMISSION

Join Sri Lankan human rights activist, poet, fiction writer, memoirist, and journalist Sonali Samarasinghe and First Amendment specialist and civil rights attorney Heather E. Murray on the power of imagination as a public good. The event is free and open to the public.

The IMAGINE! series celebrates the 25th anniversary of Ithaca City of Asylum, which provides refuge in Ithaca for writers and artists who can no longer work in safety in their home countries.

