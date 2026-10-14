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IMAGINE! Sonali Samarasinghe & Heather E. Murray in Conversation

IMAGINE! Sonali Samarasinghe & Heather E. Murray in Conversation

IMAGINE! Sonali Samarasinghe & Heather E. Murray in Conversation
Saturday, October 31, 1:30 to 3 PM
Buffalo Street Books
Dewitt Mall, 215 N. Cayuga Street, Ithaca
FREE ADMISSION

Join Sri Lankan human rights activist, poet, fiction writer, memoirist, and journalist Sonali Samarasinghe and First Amendment specialist and civil rights attorney Heather E. Murray on the power of imagination as a public good. The event is free and open to the public.

The IMAGINE! series celebrates the 25th anniversary of Ithaca City of Asylum, which provides refuge in Ithaca for writers and artists who can no longer work in safety in their home countries.

Buffalo Street Books
FREE
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ithaca City of Asylum
none
ithacacityofasylum@gmail.com
https://ithacacityofasylum.org

Artist Group Info

guy.laurel@gmail.com
Buffalo Street Books
215 North Cayuga Street
Ithaca, New York 14850
www.buffalostreetbooks.com/