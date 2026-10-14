Irish Traditional Music Concert and Session for International Uilleann Piping Day 2026
Irish Traditional Music Concert and Session for International Uilleann Piping Day 2026
One of many events held around the world on this day focussed on the Irish kind of bagpipe. Top notch local and regional musicians playing Irish music. Featuring Tim Benson, Kara Doyle, Six Mile Craic and special guest Tim Ball, with the pipes in solo and group settings. Followed by a music session. After the concert, an opportunity to try on the Pipes yourself.
Quaker Meeting House
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Quaker Meeting House
120 Third StreetIthaca, New York 14850