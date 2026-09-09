Festivals Everywhere You Look: Locally Sourced September 9th

Three big festivals are going on across the region this week, starting with LUMA in Binghamton. Now in its eleventh year, LUMA* is a projection arts festival taking over downtown for two nights. Local, national, and international artists will have their works projected onto the facade of local buildings, including work by students from across Broome County. Things kick off at 8:30 on Friday and Saturday nights and continue past midnight. This event is free and open to the public.

In Ithaca, it’s the sixth annual Ithaca is Books Festival*, a collaboration between Ithaca’s local independent bookstores and the Tompkins County Public Library. This festival brings in top tier national authors and puts them in conversation with local authors. There’s also tons of workshops, panel discussions, and family-friendly activities. And a book fair on the Ithaca Commons all weekend!

And in Norwich, this weekend is Colorscape, a free, curated festival of art, music, and more. Over a hundred artists, plus three stages of performers will go on all weekend at East and West Parks in downtown Norwich. This event draws over ten thousand people to town each year!

Please note that all three of these fests are rain or shine. Fingers crossed.

Next Tuesday, September 15th at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, the Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting the 15th Annual Fresh Food Face Off from 5pm to 7:30pm. Chefs enter a field of culinary battle using all locally sourced (no relation) ingredients. This is a ticketed event, with proceeds going to Cornell Cooperative Extension.

And on Monday, September 14th at 6pm, WSKG will be screening an episode of Cinema Nomad at Cinemapolis in Ithaca with director Stephanie Gardner and director of photography / producer Duprelon Tizdale, moderated by Natasha Raheja, Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Performing & Media Arts at Cornell University. Cinema Nomad is an arts and culture-focused travel series that explores various nations through the lens of the country’s cinematic past, present and future. We’ll be showing an episode focused on Nepal.

