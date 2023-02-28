Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan declares bid for Broome County district attorney
Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan is planning to run in a contentious race for Broome County district attorney.
Ryan told WSKG Tuesday he’s beginning to pass petitions in hopes of securing the Democratic nomination for the district attorney’s office. He said he’s also seeking to appear on the Working Families Party line.
Ryan served as Binghamton mayor from 2006 to 2013. Prior to his time in office he worked as a public defender. Several weeks ago, he was among a number of people charged with trespassing during a protest at Wegmans in Johnson City.
Two Republicans, current Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak and Paul Battisti, are running in a primary for the office. Both Battisti and Korchak ran in a primary for the office in 2019, with the latter ultimately winning after running in the general election on the Libertarian Party line.