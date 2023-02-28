Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan declares bid for Broome County district attorney

Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan is planning to run in a contentious race for Broome County district attorney.

Ryan told WSKG Tuesday he’s beginning to pass petitions in hopes of securing the Democratic nomination for the district attorney’s office. He said he’s also seeking to appear on the Working Families Party line.

Ryan served as Binghamton mayor from 2006 to 2013. Prior to his time in office he worked as a public defender. Several weeks ago, he was among a number of people charged with trespassing during a protest at Wegmans in Johnson City.