News

Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan declares bid for Broome County district attorney

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published February 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST
13_Binghamton Misc._20220209_Golden.JPG
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan plans to run for Broome County district attorney.

Former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan is planning to run in a contentious race for Broome County district attorney.

Ryan told WSKG Tuesday he’s beginning to pass petitions in hopes of securing the Democratic nomination for the district attorney’s office. He said he’s also seeking to appear on the Working Families Party line.

Ryan served as Binghamton mayor from 2006 to 2013. Prior to his time in office he worked as a public defender. Several weeks ago, he was among a number of people charged with trespassing during a protest at Wegmans in Johnson City.

Two Republicans, current Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak and Paul Battisti, are running in a primary for the office. Both Battisti and Korchak ran in a primary for the office in 2019, with the latter ultimately winning after running in the general election on the Libertarian Party line.

Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
See stories by Vaughn Golden
