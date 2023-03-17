Worhach sentenced in Broome County district attorney’s office corruption scandal

James Worhach was officially sentenced on a felony charge of grand larceny Thursday for charges related to his time in the Broome County district attorney’s office.

Worhach will spend 90 days in a state-supervised drug treatment program before being released on parole.

Philip Mueller, one of the special prosecutors brought in to handle the case, called Worhach a “corrupt public official,” but said he hopes he redeems himself.

"He seems genuine about his intention to turn his life around and I really hope that's the case,” Mueller said.

Worhach pleaded guilty to stealing files from his own DWI charges while an executive assistant in the district attorney’s office. He also was part of a scheme to steal money from the office under former District Attorney Steve Cornwell. Cornwell pleaded guilty to felony charges last year.

Judge Donald Cerio oversaw the case. He called Worhach and Cornwell’s actions a “stain on Broome County.”