© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Worhach sentenced in Broome County district attorney’s office corruption scandal

WSKG | By Vaughn Golden
Published March 17, 2023 at 12:53 AM EDT
IMG_1948.JPG
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
James Worhach was sentenced for his involvement in scandals in the Broome County district attorney's office Thursday.

James Worhach was officially sentenced on a felony charge of grand larceny Thursday for charges related to his time in the Broome County district attorney’s office.

Worhach will spend 90 days in a state-supervised drug treatment program before being released on parole.

Philip Mueller, one of the special prosecutors brought in to handle the case, called Worhach a “corrupt public official,” but said he hopes he redeems himself.

"He seems genuine about his intention to turn his life around and I really hope that's the case,” Mueller said.

Worhach pleaded guilty to stealing files from his own DWI charges while an executive assistant in the district attorney’s office. He also was part of a scheme to steal money from the office under former District Attorney Steve Cornwell. Cornwell pleaded guilty to felony charges last year.

Judge Donald Cerio oversaw the case. He called Worhach and Cornwell’s actions a “stain on Broome County.”

Tags
News james worhachsteve cornwell
Vaughn Golden
Vaughn Golden has been reporting across New York since 2016. Working as a freelancer while studying journalism and economics at Ithaca College, Vaughn has reported for a number of outlets including the Albany Times Union, New York Post, and NPR among others. Prior to coming to WSKG full-time, Vaughn was a reporter for the Watertown Daily Times. Vaughn now covers government and politics for WSKG.
See stories by Vaughn Golden
Related Content