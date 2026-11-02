New book examines Biden's response to Israel's war in Gaza

In March 2024, President Joe Biden warned Israel against invading Rafah, calling it a “red line.” But when Israeli forces entered the southern Gaza city, the U.S. response was limited.

In his new book, “Crossing the Red Line: Biden, His Advisors, and Israel’s War in Gaza,” reporter Akbar Shahid Ahmed examines how the administration handled the war.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ahmed about his reporting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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