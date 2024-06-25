© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance Update: Hornell (WSQA 88.7FM) will have outages while transmitter work is being performed, beginning at noon and should last about an hour. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Earth is more than a planet with life on it. It's a "living planet"

By Regina G. Barber,
Berly McCoyRebecca Ramirez
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:27 PM EDT
Ferris Jabr's book, Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life, examines the ways life and Earth have shaped each other.
Lucas Heinrich/Random House
Ferris Jabr's book, Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life, examines the ways life and Earth have shaped each other.

About ten years ago, science writer Ferris Jabr started contemplating Earth as a living planet rather than a planet with life on it. It began when he learned that the Amazon rainforest doesn't simply receive the rain that gives it its namesake; rather, it helps generate that rain. The Amazon does that by launching bits of biological confetti into the atmosphere that, in turn, seed clouds.

He began looking for other ways life changes its environment, which led to his new book Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life. He talks to host Regina G. Barber about examples of how life transformed the planet — from changing the color of our sky to altering the weather.

Have a story about the environment you'd like us to cover? Email us at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced and fact checked by Berly McCoy and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. The audio engineer was Kwesi Lee.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR Climate Reporting
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is a producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.