Sunday Puzzle: All over the place

On-air challenge

Every answer today is a two-word name of a place somewhere in the U.S. It can be a city, state, river, mountain or something else. I'll give you clues to these names. In each case the initial letters in the clue are also the initial letters of the answer.

Ex. F lorida L ocale —> F ORT L AUDERDALE

1. Northeast Haven

2. Pioneers' Pinnacle

3. Storied Fire

4. Molten Lava

5. Oil Capital

6. Lotsa Vacationers

7. Newlyweds' Favorite

8. Dry (very!)

9. Hydroelectric Development

10. Port Honolulu

11. Engineered Channel

12. Health Spa

[Three-word answer:]

13. Minnesota's Sizable Population

Last week's challenge

The commercial name "iPhone" starts with a lowercase "i" and has a capital P inside it. Think of two well-known companies whose logos also start with lowercase letters and each contain a capital "B" somewhere inside.

Answer: eBay, jetBlue

Winner

Deborah Freedman of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This week's challenge

Think of a three-letter part of the human body. Insert it into a four-letter part of the body to get a brand name you might see at the supermarket. What names are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, November 5 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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