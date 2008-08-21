Ohio Rep. Tubbs Jones Was Democrats' Rising Star

One of Hillary Rodham Clinton's most ardent campaign supporters has died. Ohio Congresswoman Stephanie Tubbs Jones suffered a brain aneurysm while driving Tuesday in her home district of Cleveland, and was pronounced dead Wednesday.

Tubbs Jones was in the prime of her political career. At 58, she was in her fifth term in Congress. A lawyer by training, she championed the interests of the urban poor. But Perhaps one of her biggest talents was getting her constituents riled up.

Bill Rice reports from member station WCPN in Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.