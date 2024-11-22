© 2024 WSKG

Steuben County proposes $260 million budget for 2025

WSKG | By Natalie Abruzzo
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:57 PM EST
The Steuben County Legislature meets on Jan. 2 to start the new year alongside newly elected legislators.
The Steuben County Legislature meets on Jan. 2 to start the new year alongside newly elected legislators.

Steuben County has proposed a nearly $260 million budget for 2025.

County officials presented a budget on Nov. 12 with an increased property tax levy of 1.76 percent, which is just below the allowable increase under the state property tax cap of 2 percent.

The budget includes large expenses such as salaries, which are increasing based on market rates for comparable public-sector positions in the region. Steuben County estimates an increase of nearly $5 million for salaries and wages in the new year for a total proposed $91.8 million. The number also includes additional overtime, health insurance and retirement costs.

State-mandated programs show a nearly 5 percent increase in costs, which come out to $38 million. That number covers programs such as Medicaid and safety-net costs for temporary housing for the homeless, veterans’ services and the Office for the Aging.

The county is also investing in capital projects and equipment in 2025, including $4 million for IT infrastructure, elevator upgrades and replacement of some kitchen appliances for the jail, to name a few.

Infrastructure for roads and bridges, including equipment, snow removal and general repairs is nearly $24 million. Public safety, including law enforcement and emergency services, makes up $26 million.

A public hearing and vote on the proposed Steuben County budget is set for Monday, Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m. in the town of Bath.

The proposed 2025 budget and budget presentation by County Manager Jack Wheeler can be found on the county website.
