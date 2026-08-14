Tioga County, New York resident tests positive for measles

Tioga County (NY) health officials reported on Friday that an unvaccinated resident tested positive for measles. A department representative has told WSKG it has completed contact tracing and notified anyone who might have come in contact with the person.

In a statement released Thursday, the health department said to protect the patient’s privacy, it is not releasing any more details about the person’s identity.

The health department said the overall risk of measles to the general public is low, but the virus is extremely contagious and a high risk for unvaccinated people, immunocompromised people, pregnant women, and infants.

Officials say residents should check their immunization records. They recommend that anyone who is not vaccinated should do so.

If you think you have been exposed to measles you should monitor for any symptoms for 21 days. Early symptoms include a runny nose, eye inflammation, a cough and a high fever, often above 101 degrees. A red, blotchy rash can appear three to five days after symptoms begin starting on the face and moving down the body.

Patients should call ahead before walking into a clinic, urgent care or emergency room if they’re experiencing symptoms or suspect they were exposed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a spike in measles cases in the U.S. in the past two years. 96 percent of the cases were in people who were not vaccinated or had not completed the cycle of vaccinations.