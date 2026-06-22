Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Cantonese Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef with Potatoes (Ep 905)
Cantonese Stir-Fried Black Pepper Beef with Potatoes
SERVES 4
INGREDIENTS:
1 large egg white
1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine or dry sherry
4 tablespoons soy sauce, divided
3 teaspoons white sugar, divided
1 teaspoon baking soda
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
1 pound flank steak
3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar, divided
12 ounces russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
1 tablespoon cornstarch
3 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil, divided
1 small yellow onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 Fresno or jalapeño chilies, stemmed, seeded and roughly chopped
DIRECTIONS:
1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg white, wine, 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce, 1 teaspoon of the sugar, the baking soda and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Slice the steak with the grain into 1-inch strips, then cut each crosswise into 1-inch pieces. Add to the egg white mixture and toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour (or cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours).
2. In a small bowl, stir together 1 tablespoon of the vinegar, 3 tablespoons water, the remaining 3 tablespoons soy sauce, remaining 2 teaspoons sugar and ¼ teaspoon salt; set aside.
3. Add the potatoes to a medium saucepan with water to cover by 1 inch. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar and ½ teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high, then reduce to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until a fork inserted into the potatoes meets just a little resistance, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain in a colander, then transfer to a medium bowl. Sprinkle with the cornstarch and toss to coat.
4. In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until barely smoking. Add the potatoes in a single layer and cook, occasionally scraping up and turning them with a wide metal spatula, until browned and crisped all over, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and chilies; cook, stirring, until the onion is charred in spots but still crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large plate.
5. In the now-empty skillet over medium-high, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil until barely smoking. Add the beef in a single layer; cook without stirring for 1 minute. Using the metal spatula, scrape up and turn the pieces. Cook, occasionally flipping the beef, until browned all over, 4 to 6 minutes.
6. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Return the vegetable mixture to the pan; stir. Stir the soy sauce mixture to recombine, then add it to the pan; cook, stirring, until the beef and vegetables are lightly sauced, about 2 minutes. Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper.
Notes: Don’t forget to add the vinegar to the potato cooking water. This helps the potatoes retain their shape during stir-frying. Also, don’t simmer the potatoes until fully tender. They should offer a little resistance.
In Hong Kong, Oi Man Sang Kitchen cook Tang Kwok Keung showed us how to make black pepper beef with potatoes, one of the eatery’s signature stir-fries. Our adaptation simplifies the process by simmering the potatoes instead of deep-frying them. Prior to cooking, the beef is tossed with egg white, seasonings and baking soda. An hour (or up to a day) in this mixture allows the baking soda to tenderize the meat so it cooks up tender-chewy. Serve with steamed jasmine rice.
Start to finish: 1 hour, plus tenderization time for the beef
Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.
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