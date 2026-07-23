Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Georgian Creamy-Garlic Chicken (Shkmeruli) (Ep 910)

Georgian Creamy-Garlic Chicken (Shkmeruli)

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons neutral oil

½ teaspoon sweet paprika

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground fenugreek (optional)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, drumsticks, breasts or a combination, trimmed and patted dry

8 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

4 sprigs thyme

¼ cup sour cream

Finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, to serve

DIRECTIONS:

1. Heat the oven to 450°F with a rack in the middle position. In a large bowl, stir the oil, paprika, coriander, fenugreek (if using), ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the chicken, garlic and thyme; toss, rubbing the mixture into the chicken and garlic until evenly coated. Place the garlic cloves in the center of a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Arrange the chicken parts, skin up, around the garlic; this prevents the garlic from scorching. Tuck the thyme between the chicken parts. Roast until the chicken skin is deeply browned, the thickest part of the breast (if using) reaches about 160°F and the thickest part of the largest thigh/leg (if using) reaches about 175°F, 30 to 40 minutes.

3. Transfer the chicken to a platter, leaving the garlic on the pan. With a fork, mash the garlic until relatively smooth. Carefully add ½ cup water to the baking sheet, then scrape up the browned bits. Carefully stir in the sour cream. Remove and discard the thyme. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then pour the sauce around the chicken. Sprinkle with parsley.

Notes: Don’t flip or stir the chicken parts during roasting. Once in the oven, there’s no need to fuss with any of the ingredients.

This traybake chicken makes its own rich and garlicky pan sauce. It’s our version of shkmeruli, a Georgian classic we learned in Tbilisi from Giorgi Andghuladze, chef at Craft Wine Restaurant, and home cook Mako Tchabashvili. For ease, we moved the cooking into the oven, turning shkmeruli into a simple, almost hands-free traybake. We prefer thighs and drumsticks, but even bone-in, skin-on breasts work well; be sure to use breasts that weigh no more than 12 ounces each. Placing whole garlic cloves in the center of the baking sheet, surrounded by the chicken parts, prevents the garlic from scorching but allows them to soften so they can be mashed to flavor the sauce.

Start to finish: 1 hour

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

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