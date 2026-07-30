Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Korean Spicy Stir-Fried Pork (Ep 913)

Korean Spicy Stir-Fried Pork

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound boneless country-style pork spareribs, trimmed

3 tablespoons gochujang

3 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons mirin

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 to 2 teaspoons gochugaru or sweet paprika (see headnote)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 medium yellow onion, halved and sliced ¼ inch thick

2 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced on the diagonal

1 bunch scallions, whites thinly sliced, greens cut into 1-inch lengths, reserved separately

1 medium serrano chili, stemmed and thinly sliced on the diagonal

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place the pork on a plate and freeze, uncovered, until partially frozen, about 20 minutes. Using a sharp knife, slice the meat against the grain on the diagonal no thicker than ¼ inch.

2. In a small bowl, stir together the gochujang, sugar, mirin, soy sauce, gochugaru, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¾ teaspoon pepper. In a medium bowl, combine the pork with 2 tablespoons of the gochujang mixture, massaging the seasonings into the meat. Let stand at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes.

3. In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, combine the oil and garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant and sizzling, about 1 minute. Stir in the pork, then distribute in an even layer and cook, stirring only once or twice, until some of the fat has rendered and the pork has browned at its edges, 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Add the onion, carrots and scallion whites; cook, stirring, just until the vegetables wilt, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the remaining gochujang mixture; cook, stirring often, until the sauce thickens slightly and clings to the pork, about 2 minutes. Stir in the serrano chili and scallion greens, then taste and season with salt and pepper.

Notes: Don’t use lean pork, such as tenderloin or loin chops, as the meat will end up dry and the stir-fry will lack richness. Partially freezing the meat before slicing firms up the texture, making it easier to cut thinly.

Jeyuk bokkeum, also known as dwaeji bulgogi, is a popular Korean dish of thinly sliced pork, and oftentimes vegetables, in a vivid red sauce that’s spicy, salty-sweet and super-charged with garlic and umami. Seoul home cook Hakyung Han taught us her version—which, we were happy to learn, goes from skillet to table in a matter of minutes. Fatty, flavorful pork belly, cut into thin slices, is typical for jeyuk bokkeum, but Han used slightly leaner pork shoulder. Because shoulder often is sold only in large roast-size pieces in the U.S., we instead use boneless country-style spareribs, which are meaty fat-streaked slabs, usually ¾ to 1 inch thick, cut from the shoulder area of the animal. Thinly sliced then tossed with gochujang (Korean fermented chili paste), soy sauce, sugar, mirin (sweet rice wine) and gochugaru (Korean chili flakes; sweet paprika is a decent substitute), plus salt and pepper—the pork leaves flavorful drippings in the pan, which add complexity to the finished dish. Han adds sliced onion and scallions near the end of cooking so the vegetables retain much of their texture; we also add carrot coins. Steamed rice is the perfect accompaniment, or try it with lettuce leaves for wrapping.

Start to finish: 1 hour

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

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