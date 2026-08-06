Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Romanian Meatball Soup (Ciorbǎ de Perişoare) (Ep 915)

Romanian Meatball Soup (Ciorbǎ de Perişoare)

SERVES 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

⅓ cup Arborio rice or short-grain white rice

1 tablespoon neutral oil

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped (¼ cup reserved for the meatballs)

2 medium celery stalks, finely chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill stems, plus 4 tablespoons chopped fresh dill leaves, divided, plus more to serve

4 bay leaves

1 quart low-sodium beef broth

1 pound ground pork

1 large egg

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 can tomato puree, 4½-ounces (1½ cups)

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

Sour cream, to serve.

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a small saucepan over medium-high, bring ⅔ cup water to a boil. Stir in the rice and return to a boil. Reduce to low, cover and cook until tender and the water has been absorbed, 25 to 30 minutes; you should have about 1 cup cooked rice. Transfer to a large bowl and cool completely.

2. While the rice cools, in a Dutch oven over medium, heat the oil until shimmering. Add all but the ¼ cup finely chopped onions, the celery, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables are softened but not browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the dill stems and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the bay, broth and 6 cups water. Bring to a boil over medium-high, then reduce to medium-low and simmer, uncovered and stirring, for about 15 minutes while you prepare the meatballs.

3. To the cooled rice, add the reserved ¼ cup onion, 2 tablespoons chopped dill leaves, the pork, egg, paprika, ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Using your hands, mix until well combined. Moisten your hands with water to prevent sticking, then divide the meat mixture into 16 to 18 portions (about 2 tablespoons each), forming each into a compact ball and placing them on a large plate.

4. Stir the tomato puree into the broth, then bring to a simmer over medium. Add the meatballs one at a time, then return to a simmer. Reduce to medium-low and simmer, uncovered and stirring, until the meatballs are cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and discard the bay. Off heat, stir in the vinegar and remaining 2 tablespoons chopped dill leaves. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and serve sprinkled with additional dill and a dollop of sour cream.

Notes: Don’t allow the broth to boil after adding the meatballs; cook them only at a simmer. With no bread to bind the pork mixture, the meatballs will toughen if cooked too vigorously.

Ciorbă is a category of Romanian soups that can feature just about any type of meats and/or vegetables, but always has a tart, tangy flavor from an acidic ingredient, such as fermented wheat bran or vinegar. This simple, rustic meatball ciorbă is our version of the soup Anca Vlad prepared for us at Gastro Local in Transylvania. Short-grain rice, cooked until the grains are fully softened, help the meatballs hold together. The meatball mixture is sticky, but moistening your hands with water when dividing and shaping it will prevent sticking and make handling easier. Serve with sour cream for stirring into it.

Start to finish: 1¼ hours

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

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