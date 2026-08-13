Sara's Weeknight Meals: Pasta with Tuna and Capers (Ep 1407)

Pasta with Tuna and Capers

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS:

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 can dark Italian tuna, packed in oil (reserve the tuna oil)

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

12 oz spaghetti

1 (15 oz) can cannellini beans, drained

¼ cup drained capers

Lemon juice to taste and 4 lemon wedges for garnish

Freshly ground black pepper

Chopped parsley for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

2. Meanwhile, add garlic, a little of the reserved tuna oil and the olive oil to a large cold skillet. Turn up the heat to medium and cook the garlic until softened. When the water comes to a boil add salt and the pasta to the pot, stir and boil until it is slightly less cooked than al dente.

3. Add the tuna to the skillet and break it up with a spoon. Add the beans, capers, a squeeze of lemon and pepper to the skillet and stir well. When the pasta is done, lift it out with tongs and add it, along with some of the pasta cooking liquid to the skillet. Cook, stirring well until the pasta is heated through al dente. Spoon into bowls and serve, topping each portion with some of the parsley and a wedge of lemon.

Recipes provided by Sara’s Weeknight Meals; used with permission.

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