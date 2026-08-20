Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Greek Bean Salad (Fasolia Piaz) (Ep 902)

Greek Bean Salad (Fasolia Piaz)

SERVES 6

INGREDIENTS:

Four 15½-ounce cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced

⅓ cup red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more, to serve

1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

1 cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, torn if large

½ cup lightly packed fresh dill, chopped

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus 1 teaspoon lemon juice

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large microwave-safe bowl, toss the beans with ½ teaspoon salt. Cover and microwave on high until hot, 3 to 3½ minutes, stirring once halfway through.

2. To the hot beans, add the garlic, onion, vinegar, oil, 1 teaspoon salt and ¾ teaspoon pepper; toss to combine. Let stand until cooled to room temperature, about 30 minutes, stirring once or twice.

3. Stir the beans once again, then stir in the avocado, parsley, dill and lemon zest and juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and drizzle with additional oil.

Notes: Don’t allow the beans to cool before adding the oil, vinegar and aromatics. Dressing them while hot ensures they are fully infused with flavor. To keep the flavors and colors fresh and bright, don’t add the avocado and herbs until you’re ready to serve.

This bean salad was inspired by one we tasted in Greece. White beans, crunchy red onion, lush avocado and a tangle of herbs—all dressed with just lemon juice and oil—added up to a complex flavor that was much more than the sum of the simple parts. We swapped the large, flat butter beans typically used by Greek cooks for easier-to-find cannellini, and we opted for the convenience of canned. We boosted their flavor by heating them before adding the dressing. This can be done a day in advance and the beans can be refrigerated until ready to serve. If you like, bring the beans to room temperature before tossing with the avocado, herbs and lemon, but even cold the salad is delicious.

Start to finish: 45 minutes (15 minutes active)

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

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