Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice (Ep 922)

Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice

SERVES 3 to 4

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine or dry sherry

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon unseasoned rice vinegar

1 teaspoon white sugar

Ground white pepper

1 teaspoon cornstarch

6 large eggs

3½ to 4 cups hot, freshly cooked jasmine rice

2 tablespoons lard or neutral oil

8 ounces extra-large (21/25 per pound) or large (26/30 per pound) shrimp, peeled (tails removed), deveined and cut into bite-size pieces

2 ounces Chinese sausage (lap cheong) or deli ham, chopped (optional; see note)

4 scallions, thinly sliced

Chili oil, to serve

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a small bowl, stir together the soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, rice vinegar, sugar and 1 teaspoon white pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and 2 teaspoons water. Add the eggs and 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce mixture, then whisk until foamy and well combined. Add the rice to a large, shallow serving bowl, then cover to keep warm.

2. In a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high, heat the lard until shimmering. Add the shrimp and sausage or ham; cook, without stirring, until the shrimp are lightly browned on the bottoms, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir, redistributing the shrimp so they are evenly spaced in the pan. Whisk the egg mixture to recombine, then pour it into the center of the skillet and immediately reduce to medium.

3. Cook, without disturbing, until the edges begin to set, about 15 seconds. Use a silicone spatula to gently draw a section of the edge an inch or two toward the center, then tilt the pan so uncooked egg flows to fill the space. Continue cooking in this way, working around the edge of the pan, while also occasionally running the spatula around the entire edge, until the eggs are no longer runny enough to flow and have formed a thin, ruffled-edged omelet with a shiny, wet surface, about 2 minutes.

4. Remove the pan from the heat. Run the spatula around the edge and under the eggs to loosen while gently shaking the skillet to ensure they slide freely. Carefully slip the eggs on top of the rice; use the spatula to guide them. Drizzle with the remaining soy sauce mixture and sprinkle with the scallions and additional white pepper. Serve with chili oil for drizzling.

Notes: Don’t underbeat the eggs when combining them with the cornstarch and seasonings. Whisking until homogeneous results in better texture. But also don’t overwhisk; too much air will result in a frothy, soufflé-like surface.

Shun Hing Restaurant, a casual eatery in Hong Kong, is famous for its omelet-like, set-but-wet eggs served on a mound of steamed rice. As demonstrated by owner Wing Chen, it comes together quickly. Lap cheong, a type of intensely seasoned, dry-cured Chinese sausage, is optional. The eggs also are delicious made with ham or only shrimp. The cornstarch helps keep the eggs creamy and tender by preventing the proteins from setting into a firm, bouncy texture. The cooking goes quickly, so make sure the cooked rice is steaming hot, mounded on a platter and covered to keep warm.

Start to finish: 25 minutes

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

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