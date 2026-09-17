Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Sri Lankan Spinach and Coconut Dal with Tomato Tarka (Ep 921)

Sri Lankan Spinach and Coconut Dal with Tomato Tarka

SERVES 6

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons refined coconut oil, divided

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

3 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger, divided

2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1 cup red lentils, rinsed and drained

14-ounce can coconut milk, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

8 to 9 ounces bunch spinach, bottom 1 inch trimmed off, roughly chopped (about 8 cups; see notes), washed and dried

1½ teaspoons brown or yellow mustard seeds

10 curry leaves (optional; see notes)

1 small tomato, cored and finely chopped

1 serrano chili, stemmed and thinly sliced

¼ to ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large saucepan over medium, melt 1 tablespoon coconut oil. Add half the onion and cook, stirring, until softened but not browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in 1 teaspoon ginger, the garlic and turmeric; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

2. Stir in the lentils, 1¼ cups water, 1¼ cups coconut milk and ¾ teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, then reduce to medium-low and gently simmer, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the lentils are thick, soft and creamy, about 15 minutes. Stir in the remaining coconut milk and bring to a simmer over medium. Stir in the spinach by the handful. Reduce to low to keep warm while you make the tarka.

3. In a small saucepan over medium, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons coconut oil. Add the mustard seeds; cook, swirling, until sizzling and fragrant, about 1½ minutes. Add the remaining onion, ¼ teaspoon black pepper and the curry leaves (if using); cook, stirring, until the onion is lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons ginger; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomato, chili and pepper flakes; cook, stirring, until the tomato has softened, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat.

4. Taste and season the dal with salt and black pepper. Transfer to a serving dish. Remove and discard the curry leaves (if used) from the tarka. To serve, spoon the tarka over the dal.

Notes: Don’t add all of the coconut milk when adding the lentils; some is reserved to add just before wilting in the spinach. This heightens the creaminess and brings a burst of freshness to the dal.

In Sri Lanka, we learned to make nivithi dal, a rustic, rich dish of coconut-simmered red lentils and spinach. Our rendition combines the spinach-heavy version prepared at restaurant Lunu Mirisa in Boralesgamuwa and the tarka-embellished dal by Colombo home cook Mohara Dole. Be sure to use mature bunch spinach, not baby spinach sold in bags or containers, which is too tender. The optional curry leaves have the flavor and aroma of toasted garlic, citrus and spices. They’re sold in South Asian markets, but if not available, simply omit them. Serve with lime wedges, basmati rice and/or warm naan.

Start to finish: 1 hour