Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Cantonese Sweet-and-Sour Pork (Ep 905)

Cantonese Sweet-and-Sour Pork

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 to 1¼ pounds boneless country-style pork spareribs, cut into ¾- to 1-inch pieces

4 tablespoons white sugar, divided

3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

¾ teaspoon MSG, divided (optional)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

½ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

¼ cup apple jelly

2 tablespoons ketchup

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil

1½ cups fresh pineapple chunks (¾- to 1-inch pieces)

1 small red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium red, orange, yellow or green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a medium bowl, combine the pork, 1 tablespoon of the sugar, 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce, ½ teaspoon of the MSG (if using), ¼ teaspoon salt and ¾ teaspoon pepper. Mix until the pork is thoroughly coated; set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes (for longer storage, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours).

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce, remaining ¼ teaspoon MSG (if using), vinegar, apple jelly, ketchup, ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper; set aside until ready to use.

3. When you are ready to cook, sprinkle the cornstarch over the pork and mix until evenly coated. In a 12- to 14-inch wok over high, heat the oil until barely smoking. Add half of the pork, separating the pieces and distributing them in an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, for 1 minute. Stir, then cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp and deeply browned on all sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a large plate and set aside. Using the oil remaining in the wok, cook the remaining pork in the same way and transfer to the plate. Pour off and discard all but 1 tablespoon of the oil.

4. Return the wok to high and heat the oil until barely smoking. Add the pineapple, onion and bell pepper; cook, stirring once or twice, until spottily charred but still crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer to another plate and set aside.

5. Pour the sauce mixture into the wok and bring to a boil over medium-high. Cook, whisking to combine and to scrape up any browned bits, until the sauce is thick and syrupy and forms large bubbles across the entire surface, 5 to 7 minutes.

6. Return the pork to the pan and cook, stirring and tossing, until well glazed, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the vegetable mixture and cook, tossing, until well coated, 1 to 2 minutes. Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper.

Notes: Don’t use canned pineapple. We tasted versions in Hong Kong made with canned fruit and the flavor and texture fell flat. Also, be sure the sauce is adequately reduced and thickened before returning the pork to the pan. If it is too thin, its flavor will be diluted and it won’t cling properly to the pork and vegetables.

In Hong Kong, we sought out true Cantonese sweet-and-sour pork, predecessor of the gloppy, overly sweet versions served in many Chinese American restaurants. After sampling dozens of versions, we created our recipe by combining the attributes of the best ones we tried. Though the pork typically is deep-fried, we keep ours lighter by pan-frying it in just ¼ cup of oil to crisp a thin cornstarch coating. Traditional versions are flavored with hawthorn berries, a crabapple-like fruit. To approximate the flavor of hawthorn berries, we use apple jelly—it provides fruitiness, sweetness and a little body to the glaze-like sauce. Finally, a little MSG amplifies the savoriness, but it’s optional. A 12- to 14-inch wok is the best pan to use, but a 12-inch skillet works, too. If using a skillet, cook the pork in a single batch instead of two.

Start to finish: 1½ hours (1 hour active)

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

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