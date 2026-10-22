Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Christopher Kimball’s Pie Pastry (Ep 909)

Christopher Kimball’s Pie Pastry

Makes one single-crust nine inch pie shell

INGREDIENTS:

71 grams (5 tablespoons) cold salted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes

163 grams (1¼ cups) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon white sugar

¼ teaspoon table salt

23 grams (2 tablespoons) trans fat–free vegetable shortening in two 1-tablespoon pieces

6 to 7 tablespoons ice water

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place the butter cubes on a plate and freeze at least 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the flour, sugar and salt; process until well combined, about 10 seconds. When the butter has been in the freezer 15 minutes, drop the shortening into the food processor, then scatter in the frozen butter. Pulse until the butter has been reduced to tiny bits and the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal, about 20 pulses. Transfer to a large bowl.

2. Sprinkle 6 tablespoons ice water over the mixture. Using a silicone spatula, fold and toss until evenly moistened; it will form shaggy clumps, but will not be cohesive. Press down on the mixture with the spatula or squeeze a small portion by hand to test if it holds together as a dough. If it does not, toss in up to 1 tablespoon more ice water, 1 teaspoon at a time, until it holds together. It is better to err on the side of slightly too much water than too little.

3. Lightly flour the counter and turn the mixture out onto it. Using your hands, draw it together, then press and shape into a ball. Flatten the ball into a 1-inch-thick disk, then dust lightly with flour, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 2 days.

4. Dust the counter with flour, unwrap the dough and set it on the floured surface. Dust the dough with flour, then roll it into a circle 12 inches in diameter and of even thickness. Drape the dough over the rolling pin and transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Gently ease the dough into the plate by lifting the edges while pressing down into the pan. Trim the edges, leaving a ½-inch overhang, then tuck the overhang under itself so the dough is flush with the rim of the pan. Using your fingers, crimp and flute the edge of the dough. With a fork, poke holes every inch or so across the bottom and up the sides. Freeze, uncovered, until firm, about 30 minutes, or cover with plastic wrap and freeze up to 24 hours.

5. When ready to bake, heat the oven to 375°F with a rack in the middle position. Remove the dough from the freezer. Line the dough with a 12-inch square of foil, pressing it into the corners and up the sides, then fold the excess down to cover the fluted edge. Fill evenly with 2 cups pie weights.

6. Bake until the edges are golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven, then carefully lift out the foil and weights. For partially baked pastry, continue to bake until the bottom is dry and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes; for fully baked pastry, bake until deep golden brown, 9 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Notes: Don’t forget to freeze the butter cubes before use. If the butter is firm and cold, it can be processed into tiny bits without softening, thereby yielding a cool, manageable dough that will bake up with a tender texture.

This pie dough is intended for a single-crust 9-inch pie shell that is either partially or fully prebaked without a filling. Most of the fat is butter, but a couple tablespoons of vegetable shortening ensures tenderness and assists with workability. Many novice bakers fret when adding water to pie dough. Here’s a tip: It’s better to err on the side of slightly too much than too little. Dough that is too dry will crumble and crack and is not usable; dough that’s a touch too moist still can be rolled and baked (though it might fall a little short of perfectly tender).

Start to finish: 2 hours (30 minutes active)

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

You can watch past episodes of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television on WSKG Passport.

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