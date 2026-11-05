America's Test Kitchen: Shaved Celery Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette (Ep 2609)

Shaved Celery Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette

SERVES 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 small shallot, minced

2 teaspoons honey

1⁄4 teaspoon table salt

Pinch pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

14 ounces celery root, trimmed, peeled, and quartered

4 celery ribs, sliced thin on bias, plus 1⁄2 cup celery leaves

1 head frisée (6 ounces), trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 1⁄2 ounces Pecorino Romano cheese, shredded (1⁄2 cup)

1⁄4 cup pomegranate seeds, divided

1⁄2 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped coarse

DIRECTIONS:

1. Whisk pomegranate molasses, vinegar, shallot, honey, salt, and pepper together in large bowl. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in oil until combined.

2. Using sharp vegetable peeler, shave celery root into thin ribbons. Add celery root, celery ribs and leaves, frisée, Pecorino, and 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds to bowl with dressing and toss gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with walnuts and remaining 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds. Serve.

Notes: Before You Begin: Use the large holes of a box grater to shred the Pecorino Romano. A mandoline can also be used to shave the celery root in step 2.

This fresh, light salad employs both celery ribs

and celery root. Our tasters especially loved how the combination of sweet-tart pomegranate seeds and rich, salty Pecorino Romano cheese boosted the flavors and textures of the celery parts. Shaving the celery root thin with a vegetable peeler eliminated any need to cook the root. Chopped frisée gave the salad more substance, and

toasted walnuts added more crunch. For the dressing, we echoed the flavor of the pomegranate seeds by whisking pomegranate molasses with red wine vinegar, honey, shallot, and olive oil.

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Recipes provided by America’s Test Kitchen; used with permission.

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