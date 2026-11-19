Moroccan-Spiced Glazed Carrots

SERVES 6

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 pounds carrots, peeled and sliced ½ inch thick on the diagonal

1 serrano chili, stemmed and thinly sliced (see notes)

3 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, combine the oil, honey, cumin, half of the garlic and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring, until the mixture is fragrant and lightly browned, about 1 minute. Stir in the carrots, followed by 1¼ cups water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, then cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the largest carrot pieces are just tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

2. Uncover the pan. Stir in the remaining garlic, reduce to medium and cook, uncovered and stirring often, until any moisture has evaporated and the carrots begin to sizzle, 2 to 4 minutes. Off heat, stir in the chili and lemon juice. Let stand for 10 minutes, then stir in the parsley. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle with additional oil. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Notes: Don’t use jumbo-size carrots in this recipe. Choose slender carrots that are roughly all the same size, as they tend to be sweeter, more tender and less starchy. Be sure to add the garlic in two stages. The half that goes in at the start mellows and sweetens with cooking; the half that’s mixed in near the end retains some of its pungency, for layered allium flavor. Finally, be sure to let the carrots stand for 10 minutes before stirring in the parsley so it keeps its color.

This recipe was inspired by the Moroccan carrot salad we enjoyed in Israel as a part of salatim. The term translates as “salads” but also refers to the array of small plates offered at the start of a meal. We use a low-liquid cooking technique that gently steams the carrots in a covered skillet. Once the carrots are just tender, the lid comes off and the moisture evaporates, leaving the carrots lightly glazed and flavorful. A sliced serrano chili and lemon juice, added at the end, bring a spicy kick and citrusy brightness. If you wish to tone down the heat, seed the serrano before slicing it. Serve warm or at room temperature as a side to grilled or roasted chicken or lamb, or create your own salatim by offering dishes such as hummus, marinated olives, pickles and flatbread alongside. It keeps well at room temperature for an hour or two, so can be made ahead, if you like.

Start to finish: 40 minutes

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

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