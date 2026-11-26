Invisible Apple Cake (Gâteau Invisible)

Makes one 9-inch loaf cake

INGREDIENTS:

2½ pounds (5 or 6 medium) Honeycrisp apples (see notes), peeled

130 grams (1 cup) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon table salt

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ to ¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

3 large eggs

107 grams (½ cup) white sugar

½ cup whole milk

57 grams (4 tablespoons) salted butter, melted and slightly cooled

Caramel sauce with allspice (recipe follows), to serve

Brown sugar whipped cream (recipe follows), to serve

DIRECTIONS:

1. Heat the oven to 375°F with a rack in the middle position. Mist a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Line it with an 8-by-14-inch piece of kitchen parchment, allowing the excess to overhang the long sides of the pan, then mist the parchment.

2. Adjust the blade of your mandoline to slice 1/16 inch thick. Slice an apple lengthwise against the mandoline until you reach the core. Rotate the apple a quarter turn and again slice lengthwise to the core. Continue in this way until only the core remains; discard the core. The apple slices will have different shapes; this is fine. Transfer to a large bowl and slice the remaining apples as you did the first, adding them to the bowl.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, allspice, cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg. In a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, beat the eggs and sugar on medium-high until pale and thick, about 4 minutes. Reduce to medium-low, then add half of the flour mixture and mix, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed, until combined, about 30 seconds. Increase to medium-high and slowly add the milk; mix until fully incorporated, about 30 seconds. Reduce to medium-low, add the remaining flour mixture and mix until just combined, about 30 seconds. With the mixer running, slowly add the melted butter, then mix until homogeneous, about 30 seconds; the batter will be thick but pourable.

4. Add about one-third of the batter to the apples. Using a silicone spatula, gently fold until the apples are lightly but evenly coated. Pour about ½ cup of the remaining batter into the prepared pan and spread it in an even layer. Layer one-third of the batter-coated apples (about 2 cups) in the pan; as much as possible, arrange the slices with a straight edge against the sides of the pan to minimize the gaps between fruit and pan around the perimeter. Spread another ½ cup batter over the apple layer, then arrange half of the remaining apples on top. Repeat the layering of batter and apples, then spread the remaining batter on top. Smooth the surface, then rap the pan against the counter to remove any air bubbles.

5. Bake until the cake is golden brown and well risen and a skewer inserted at the center meets no resistance, 80 to 90 minutes. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack, at least 2 hours; the cake will settle during cooling.

6. Run a thin-bladed knife between the cake and short edges of the pan. Using the parchment overhang as handles, lift the cake out of the pan and set it on a cutting board. Carefully slide the cake off the parchment, then cut it into 1-inch slices. Serve with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Caramel Sauce with Allspice

Makes about 1 cup

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons water

107 grams (½ cup) white sugar

½ cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons cold salted butter (cut into ½-inch pieces)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon bourbon (optional)

¼ teaspoon table salt

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place water in a small saucepan. Carefully pour the white sugar into the center of the pan, and stir gently with a clean spoon just until the sugar is evenly moistened. Bring to a boil over medium and cook, gently swirling the pan (do not stir) until the syrup is deep amber-colored and lightly smoking, 5 to 6 minutes.

2. Carefully add the heavy cream (the mixture will bubble and steam vigorously), then stir to combine. Add butter, vanilla extract, bourbon, salt and allspice.

3. Remove from the heat and stir until the butter is melted and incorporated. Transfer to a small bowl and cool to room temperature. (The caramel will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks; bring to room temperature for serving.)

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Brown Sugar Whipped Cream

Makes about 3 cups

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup cold heavy cream

60 grams (¼ cup) cold sour cream

2 tablespoons packed light or dark brown sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon table salt

DIRECTIONS:

In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine Using the whisk attachment, mix on low until uniform and frothy, about 30 seconds. Increase to medium-high and whip until soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Use right away or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

Start to finish: 5 minutes

Notes: Don’t try to shortcut the layering of apples and batter in the loaf pan. Though it takes some time to arrange the fruit and batter, doing so ensures the slices are compact and the cake will not have air pockets that cause it to fall apart when sliced.

“Cake” is somewhat of a misnomer for this elegant dessert. Instead of open, airy and crumby, the texture is rich and dense, with slices of sweet-tart apples set in an egg-rich batter. During its long bake in the oven, the fruit slices and custard-like layers meld and become nearly indistinguishable from each other, giving the cake its name. We especially like Honeycrisp apples for this, as they have an ideal balance of sweetness and acidity, along with a texture that softens without turning mushy. Gala apples are the next best variety. To slice the fruits thinly and evenly, a mandoline is the tool of choice. If you prep them by hand, the slices should be no thicker than 1/16 inch. The cake is best the day it is baked, but make sure it has time to cool to room temperature before slicing and serving. Spiced caramel sauce and tangy whipped cream (recipes follow) are perfect accompaniments.

Start to finish: 2 hours (45 minutes active), plus cooling

Recipes provided by Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television; used with permission.

You can watch past episodes of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television on WSKG Passport.

For more information about WSKG Passport, please visit our support page .