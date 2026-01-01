WSKG TV Schedule
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TV CHANNELS
WSKG HD
WSKG’s main TV
channel, with PBS
and local programs
that inspire,
enlighten
and entertain.
Binghamton
- 46.1 Broadcast TV
- 7 Spectrum Cable
- 1221 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Elmira
- 30.1 Broadcast TV
- 8 Spectrum Cable
- 1221 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Ithaca - STREAM NOW
Oneonta, Cooperstown
- 8 Spectrum Cable
- 1221 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Hornell
- 1221 Spectrum
Digital Cable
PBS KIDS
A dedicated service providing educational programming for children and caregivers from PBS all day, every day.
Binghamton
- 46.2 Broadcast TV
- 1275 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Elmira
- 30.2 Broadcast TV
- 1275 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Ithaca –STREAM NOW
Oneonta, Cooperstown,
and Hornell
- 1275 Spectrum
Digital Cable
WSKG Create
Public TV viewer
favorites in cooking,
travel, home
improvement,
gardening, arts and
crafts, and other
lifestyle interests.
Binghamton
- 46.3 Broadcast TV
- 1276 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Elmira
- 30.3 Broadcast TV
- 1276 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Ithaca – STREAM NOW
Oneonta, Cooperstown,
Hornell
- 1276 Spectrum
Digital Cable
WSKG World
Public television’s
signature nonfiction
documentary, science
and news programming complemented by
original content
from emerging producers.
Binghamton
- 46.4 Broadcast TV
- 1277 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Elmira
- 30.4 Broadcast TV
- 1277 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Ithaca – STREAM NOW
Oneonta, Cooperstown
- 1277 Spectrum
Digital Cable
Hornell
- TBA Spectrum
Digital Cable
Delhi
- 1277 Spectrum
Digital Cable