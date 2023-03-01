WSKG Board honors Greg Keeler after 36 years of service

Greg Keeler grew up in Binghamton watching WSKG TV and later listening to WSKG Radio, and it would be on those same airwaves that Greg would build a remarkable broadcasting legacy stretching over four decades.

Greg joined WSKG as an afternoon classical music announcer in August of 1985, a few years after graduating from Ithaca College. He was soon promoted to the morning classical program. He helped produce and host “Days of Awe: Music for the Jewish High Holy Days”, which was broadcast nationally by American Public Radio.

When later promoted to Operations Manager, Greg helped introduce computer automation to the newly-acquired WSQX in 1995. It was the first fully-automated public radio station in the United States.

Promoted to Radio Manager in 1998 and eventually Director of both Radio and Television Operations, he oversaw all of WSKG’s Programming and Broadcast facilities. Greg eventually returned to a regular radio shift as the local host for National Public Radio’s Morning Edition and later All Things Considered. He interviewed many arts personalities, including organist Searle Wright, Selected Shorts’ Isaiah Sheffer, NPR’s Bob Edwards and Susan Stamberg.

Greg was also a familiar face on WSKG TV. He captained countless membership drives and WSKG-televised auctions, and shared his considerable hosting talents with WSKG producers for numerous radio and television productions, quickly becoming the most recognizable voice and face on WSKG’s airwaves.

Despite these added responsibilities, Greg remained the go-to audio expert for live and taped recordings on both Radio and TV. In the early 2000’s Greg played an integral role in helping to develop WSKG’s “Vision for the Future” capital fundraising campaign, writing grants and specifying audio equipment, thus helping the station to dramatically upgrade all its broadcasting infrastructure which became the region's first all digital, all High Definition broadcast facility.

A community minded musician, Greg Keeler has served on the board of trustees of the Broome County Arts Council, Tri-Cities Opera, Madrigal Choir of Binghamton, and The Summer Savoyards. With Savoyards, he has appeared in many Gilbert & Sullivan operettas, several with lead roles. He also sings tenor with The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton, the Southern Tier Singers’ Collective, and the choir of Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church.

The final years of his career were spent raising funds for WSKG. After 36 years of providing thousands of hours of music, news, and vital information to hundreds of thousands of WSKG viewers and listeners, Greg Keeler retired in August of 2021.

