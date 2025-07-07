Democratic nomination for Ithaca Common Council seat decided by just 11 votes

Cornell undergraduate Hannah Shvets has narrowly secured the Democratic nomination in the race for a seat on Ithaca’s Common Council, representing the 5th Ward.

Ward 5 includes part of the Cornell and Cayuga Heights areas. Shvets was endorsed by the Working Families Party, Ithaca’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter, and the Ithaca Tenants Union. She ran on a platform that included rent stabilization and efforts to increase Ithaca’s housing supply.

Shvets received 11 more votes than the second runner-up, G.P Zurenda, who garnered 55 votes. Forty-two people cast a ballot in favor of Deborah Fisher, who finished in last place.

Just over 160 people voted in the 5th Ward primary race, a relatively low turnout compared to other competitive primary races in Ithaca. In Ward 1, 674 people cast a ballot. Ward 3 saw 680 voters.

Since Shvets’ margin of victory is under 20 votes, there will be a manual recount on July 8.

Zurenda told the Ithaca Voice he intends to run for the seat on a third-party line in November.

There is no Republican nominee for the Ward 5 seat.

The general election is November 4.

