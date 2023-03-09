Broome County looking for projects, organizations to fund with opioid settlement money

Local organizations can now apply for funds from Broome County to help address the overdose crisis.

The county announced last week that it is accepting proposals for potential projects. It is the first time the county has dipped into its opioid settlement funds, which come from legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies that played a role in the opioid crisis.

"In 2022, we lost 80 community members here in Broome County. That's the highest number of deaths since we began tracking in 2016," Marissa Knapp, the county's opioid overdose prevention coordinator, said.

Overdose deaths in Broome County have more than doubled in the past two years. The county is getting a total of $1.8 million in opioid settlement funds.

"These settlement funds will provide us with an opportunity to address this epidemic in new and innovative ways," said County Executive Jason Garnar.

Local organizations can apply for $150,000 in grant money to fund new or existing projects. That could include harm reduction services like syringe exchange or overdose prevention, as well as treatment services and education.

The deadline for applications is April 12. The grant is set to start on July 1, 2023, and go through June 30, 2024.