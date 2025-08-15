Reporter debrief: DEC public comment for land preservation in Southern Tier nears closure

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking for public input on land preservation in wildlife areas in the Southern Tier.

WSKG’s Elmira-Corning reporter Natalie Abruzzo spoke with Managing Editor Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo about the project.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.

PHOEBE TAYLOR-VUOLO: Thanks, for being here, Natalie. What is the Great Divide Unit Management Plan the DEC is working on?

NATALIE ABRUZZO: Hi, Phoebe. Well, this focuses on more than seven-thousand acres of land in Schuyler, Chemung and Steuben counties. It’s a 10-year plan to assess the natural and physical resources of the area and plan for the next 10 years of management of these public lands.

PTV: The Great Divide Unit Management Plan. That is a mouthful. Where does the plan get its name, what does that mean?

NA: Well, properties included in the area are divided by two different watersheds. So, to the south water drains into the Susquehanna River and to the north, some water drains into the St. Lawrence River.

So, the title—Great Divide—is the divide between these two watersheds.

PTV: What are some of the areas that the DEC is looking at for this project?

NA: So, it covers three wildlife managed areas and six state forests. And these include for example, the Big Flats Wildlife Management Area, Catharine Creek Marsh Wildlife Management Area and Erwin Hollow State Forest.

But there’s nine in total. Those are just [an] example.

PTV: How do people usually use these kinds of wildlife areas?

NA: These areas are available for the public’s use and that really includes dispersed recreational activities. For example, hiking, bird watching, hunting and trapping. There are also options for camping in the state forests. All of these types of activities are available away from public bathroom facilities, air-conditioned buildings and built-in water systems so it’s “off-the-grid” recreation.

Here’s DEC supervising forester, Gretchen Cicora.

“You are not going to find a museum like you might find [on] a state park or something like that, or that's a more intensive recreation setup. So these are for your folks that want to just go out into the woods and just be type thing and it provides a little more wild experience.”

PTV: So why is this plan important?

NA: The plan will be used to protect and monitor the ecosystems that exist in the region—the plants, animals and endangered species. Plus, mitigate—or ease—the use of natural resources, so everyone can use them.

The DEC wants to hear from the public about what they’re seeing in these areas, how the agency is doing in its management of these lands and if there’s anything more the public wants the DEC to provide in terms of recreation or even timber sales or grassland management.

PTV: The DEC held a public meeting in Horseheads last month and it’ll take public input for this Great Divide Unit Management Plan until August 18th, correct?

NA: That’s correct, Phoebe. And anyone with input can either mail their comments to the Bath offices or send them an email. The draft plan is also available online for review.

PTV: Thanks for talking with me about this, Natalie!

NA: Thank you, Phoebe!