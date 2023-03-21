Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden talks about his decades-long work in speaking for the dead

Dr. Michael Baden is the former Chief Medical Examiner of New York City, and the past co-director of the New York State Police Medico-Legal Investigations Unit. Over the course of his career, he’s performed more than 20,000 autopsies and consulted as an expert on a number of high profile cases, including the investigations into the deaths of Arthur Miller, Michael Brown and George Floyd. He was also the host of the HBO series “Autopsy” for thirteen years.

His new book is American Autopsy: One Medical Examiner's Decades-Long Fight for Racial Justice in a Broken Legal System. He chronicles his work fighting for accountability in the justice system, and calls attention to the controversial history of medical examiners and the role they play in the investigations of the deaths of BlPOC restrained by police.