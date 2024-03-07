Pres. Biden to deliver speech to a joint session of Congress March 7 at 9 p.m.

Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress will begin at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 7.

The NewsHour will host continuous coverage starting with the 6 p.m. EST broadcast, followed by digital special coverage at 8 p.m., before PBS NewsHour co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett host our special coverage at 9 p.m.

After the president’s speech, stay for analysis and the Republican and progressive responses. The NewsHour will provide live ASL interpretation for the event. Check your local listings to find the PBS station near you, or watch online here or in the player above.

You can also follow the PBS NewsHour’s live coverage on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok, and see highlights on our Instagram.

A preview of Biden’s speech provided by the White House said the president will highlight his administration’s accomplishments, such as infrastructure spending and taking down junk fees. Biden is also expected to reiterate his “unity agenda” for a divided Congress, which includes policy goals like curbing fentanyl use, ending cancer and supporting veterans that have been mentioned in his past speeches.

Who is delivering the Republican response?

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to Biden’s speech Thursday. She became the first woman elected to Alabama’s Senate when she won her seat in 2022.

The 42-year-old freshman is also the youngest Republican woman to be elected to the Senate.

In a statement ahead of her remarks, the senator said the Republican Party is “the party of hardworking parents and families, and I’m looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center.”

“There is no doubt that President Biden’s failed presidency has made America weaker and more vulnerable at every turn,” she said, while also emphasizing Biden’s age as the oldest U.S. president. “At this decisive moment in our country’s history, it’s time for the next generation to step up and preserve the American Dream for our children and our grandchildren.”

Who is delivering the progressive response?

Philadelphia council member Nicolas O'Rourke will deliver the progressive response to Biden’s speech, on behalf of the Working Families Party. Party leadership opposes former President Donald Trump and endorsed Biden in the 2020 election, but they have not backed the president in his reelection bid.

In recent years, Democratic Reps. Delia Ramirez of Illinois, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Jamaal Bowman of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, have been tapped to deliver the response.