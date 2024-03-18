© 2024 WSKG

Independent candidate enters Plattsburgh mayoral race

WSKG | By Pat Bradley
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:35 PM EDT
An independent candidate has entered the race for Plattsburgh’s open mayoral seat.

Iris Cain says he wants to “revitalize the city and restore its reputation as a safe, vibrant destination.” Cain is originally from the Midwest and spent a decade working in the fashion and cosmetics industry in New York City. In the wake of the COVID pandemic Cain shifted careers and moved to Plattsburgh to establish an eco-friendly funeral practice.

Cain will face Republican Don Kasprzak, a former mayor, and the winner of the Democratic primary between Wendell Hughes and Dan Lennon. Democrat Chris Rosenquest is stepping aside after one four-year term.
New York Public News Network
Pat Bradley
