Binghamton community weighs in on plans to revitalize First Ward neighborhood

Binghamton is moving forward with plans to revitalize the Clinton Street area in the First Ward. The city was awarded a $10 million Downtown Revitalization grant from the state this past February.

At the first public workshop about the project Wednesday, Mayor Jared Kraham laid out the vision for the project.

“We, as part of this entire process, recognize, appreciate and maintain the strong identity that Clinton Street has and the First Ward has,” Kraham told the over 40 people gathered at the First Ward Senior Center.

Kraham said community members, nonprofits, business and property owners can apply for grants to make improvements , though there are eligibility restrictions. For example, the grants cannot be used to buy property. The review committee is also going to look closely for records of code violations or unpaid taxes.

Jesula Saintus grew up in the area. She was excited about the prospect of revitalization in the area, but she was also concerned about gentrification.

“What is that going to look like for the people of the community? And what support is going to be there for the community? And telling them they can sell their house to move to an apartment is not an answer,” she said.

The corridor covers over 95 acres. It goes from Front and Clinton Streets to Jarvis Street and includes the 25-acre Charles Street Business Park. More community meetings are scheduled before the application deadline on August 15.